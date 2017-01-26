× Multiple shootings reported in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating multiple reports of shootings in Richmond.

One shooting was reported along the 4200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue, near Bellvue Avenue, in the city’s Northside.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital.

The victim’s injuries have not been released.

Police have not yet discussed a possible motive or suspect in the Chamberlayne Avenue shooting.

A second shooting was reported about two miles away on Maryland Avenue.

No details about the possible second shooting have been released.

It is unclear at this time whether the shootings were related.

This is a developing story. Submit a news tip here.