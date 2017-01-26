$600 gift card winners announced at 6:30 a.m.

Man arrested minutes after Chesterfield motel robbery

Posted 10:19 am, January 26, 2017, by

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police arrested a man following a Thursday morning motel robbery in Chesterfield.

A man walked into the La Quinta Inn on Pams Avenue at about 12:07 a.m. Thursday, implied he had a gun, and demanded money, police said.

"The suspect took money that belonged to the hotel and then fled the area on foot," a Chesterfield Police spokesman said. "The suspect was located a short distance away and taken into custody."

No one was hurt during the robbery.

Charges against 38-year-old Aaron N. Brown are pending.