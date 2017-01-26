Homicide victim was father of 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Family members identified the man shot and killed Thursday morning in Richmond as 21-year-old Jerode Greene, of Henrico.

Greene was killed around 8:30 Thursday morning along the 4200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

He was visiting family when he was killed, relatives told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

Those relatives said they had no idea why anyone would want to kill Greene.

They said they heard him get into an argument with someone prior to the shooting.

Greene leaves behind four children.

Richmond Police have not yet officially identified the shooting victim.

This is a developing story. Watch Jon Burkett's Crime Insider report beginning on CBS 6 News at 5.