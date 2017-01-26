$600 gift card winners announced at 6:30 a.m.

Homicide victim was father of 4

Posted 2:54 pm, January 26, 2017, by , Updated at 02:57PM, January 26, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. -- Family members identified the man shot and killed Thursday morning in Richmond as 21-year-old Jerode Greene, of Henrico.

Greene was killed around 8:30 Thursday morning along the 4200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

He was visiting family when he was killed, relatives told CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

Those relatives said they had no idea why anyone would want to kill Greene.

Jerode Greene (Family photo)

Jerode Greene (Family photo)

They said they heard him get into an argument with someone prior to the shooting.

Greene leaves behind four children.

Richmond Police have not yet officially identified the shooting victim.

This is a developing story. Watch Jon Burkett's Crime Insider report beginning on CBS 6 News at 5.