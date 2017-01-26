Enjoy LIVE music by Zack Artis

RICHMOND, Va. – Petersburg-based Guitarist Zack Artis performs all over Central Virginia. He stopped by our LIVE show this morning to perform two songs for us. You can catch Zack performing Saturday, January 28th from 6pm to 9pm at Isley Brewing Company and again Saturday, February 4th from 12:30pm to 4:30pm at Cooper Vineyards Thursday, February 9th from 6pm to 9pm at the Marriott in Short Pump and one last time on February 17th from 5 pm to 8 pm at Ashton Creek Winery. For more information visit http://www.zackartis.com.