× $10,000 reward offered to catch mom and dad’s killer

RICHMOND, Va. — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person, or persons, who killed a mother and father in Richmond.

Ebony Naomi Hurd and Ivan Tyree Bridges, both 33, were shot and killed April 23, 2014 on Mimosa Street in Richmond.

“Upon arrival, officers found Ivan Bridges and Ebony Hurd in a vehicle, both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” an FBI spokesman said. “Reports to authorities indicate that two unidentified black males, approximately 20 to 25 years old and 5’3” to 5’8”, were seen in the area prior to the murders.”

Anyone with information about the murders was asked to contact the Richmond FBI field office at 804-261-1044.

Bridges was a father of three and Hurd the mother of two, according to their online obituaries.