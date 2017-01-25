Walmart store in Mechanicsville evacuated due to bomb threat

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. – A Walmart Supercenter store in Mechanicsville has been evacuated after investigators say a bomb threat was called into the location Wednesday night.

Police say at 8:37 p.m. they responded to the Walmart located at 7430 Bell Creek Road, near Mechanicsville Turnpike.

After receiving the bomb threat, Walmart evacuated the store and called authorities, according to the Hanover Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene and are assisting in the investigation. The parking lot of the store has also been evacuated while law enforcement officials search the store.

