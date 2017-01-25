Suspects wanted in Chippenham Hospital attempted carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are asking for the community’s help to identify a man and woman wanted in a robbery and attempted carjacking at Chippenham Hospital earlier this week.

Police shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, they were called to Chippenham Hospital at 7101 Jahnke Rd. for a report of a robbery.

“The victim stated as she was walking to her vehicle inside of the hospital parking garage near the emergency room, she was approached from behind by an unknown male,” said a Richmond Police spokesperson. “As the victim attempted to enter her vehicle, the suspect tapped her on the back. She then turned around and began to scream.”

Police say a struggle for the keys ensued where the suspect repeatedly told her, “Give me your keys,” and “Don’t scream!”

That’s when police say the male suspect gained possession of the keys and pushed the victim to the ground where she sustained minor injuries.

Investigators say the suspect attempted to drive the vehicle away, however he could not figure out how to use the key.

As the victim continued to scream, the suspect fled the scene. He was last seen leaving the parking garage walking toward the emergency room.

The male suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5`4" tall with an average build and short dark hair. At the time of the crime he was wearing a dark blue jacket with a white hoodie, a green shirt, blue jeans, and tan boots.

He was last seen leaving the hospital with an unknown black female with medium length dark hair in a ponytail. She is approximately 5’2” in height with a large build. At the time, she was wearing a green jacket with brown pants or leggings, multi-colored socks and dark shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

