Man with schizophrenia dies after being shot with Taser by police

APPOMATTOX, Va. – State Police are investigating after a man with schizophrenia died after being shot with a Taser by a South Hill Police Officer on January 20, 2017.

The incident started when the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office following up on an emergency custody order requested by a family member for Sabin Jones – who was at a convenience store in the 800 block of North Mecklenburg Avenue in the town of South Hill.

Police say the 44-year-old refused to exit his vehicle when approached by deputies with the emergency custody order.

“He backed into one of the deputies’ vehicles and then began driving forward, at which time additional deputies, with the assistance of South Hill Police, were able to block the Camaro from leaving the parking lot,” said State Police in a press release.

After repeated attempts to talk to Jones, police say he refused to exit the locked vehicle and became increasingly agitated.

Investigators say during negotiations they broke multiple car windows to prevent Jones from harming himself inside the vehicle.

They say Jones exited the vehicle in “an aggressive manner towards the deputies and officers.”

As they tried to apprehend Jones, he became increasingly combative, according to police.

“One of the South Hill Police Officers deployed his Taser to bring Jones under control,” said State Police. “After the deployment, Jones remained non-compliant with the deputies’ and officers’ commands as they attempted to handcuff him. Jones also began banging his head against the ground.”

Jones was transported to VCU Health Community Hospital in South Hill. He was then transferred to VCU Medical Center, where he passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24.

His remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is now investigating the incident by the request of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff Office and the South Hill Police Department.