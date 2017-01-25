× 7 insider perks to working at Kings Dominion

DOSWELL, Va. — Kings Dominion is putting out a hiring call for the upcoming theme park season.

“Kings Dominion is looking for applicants to fill job openings in a variety of departments including food, security, rides, games, and more. Entry-level, as well as supervisory positions, and internships are available to qualified applicants,” a Kings Dominion spokesperson said. “Kings Dominion’s entertainment team is seeking talented actors, singers, musicians, dancers, technicians, characters and more for the exciting new line-up of live shows.”

Auditions will be held January 28, 29 and February 4, 5 at the Kings Dominion Theater.

Apply first online.

“Kings Dominion is an amazing place to work for a variety of reasons. Our unique environment creates a work place where our associates can make lasting friendships, explore advancement opportunities, enhance skills, and more all while earning competitive pay,” Greg Talley, the park’s Human Resources Director, said.

Employees of the park are also offered the following seven perks:

01. Free use of the park and Soak City water park

02. Free use of all Cedar Fair parks across North America

03. Discounts on park merchandise

04. Access to an exclusive line of merchandise designed just for associates

05. Earn free tickets to the park for friends and family

06. Exclusive events, parties and ride nights for associates

07. Exclusive bus trips to other Cedar Fair parks, NYC, east coast beaches and other exciting destinations

Applicants must be at least 15 years old. Kings Dominion opens Saturday, March 25.