Investigators seek more information in murder of Stafford man

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. – Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect’s responsible for the shooting death of a Stafford County man.

Jorge Leonardo Melo, 26, was fatally shot on the evening of January 22 in the 300 block of Madison Court in Stafford County.

“Patrol units arrived on the scene and observed a wounded man lying on the ground,” according to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office. “C.P.R. was administered to the victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived and transported him to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury.”

Investigators say witnesses reported hearing multiple gun shots and observed two males, wearing all black, fleeing the scene on foot. They say a black SUV also left the scene after the incident.

No suspects in the murder have been identified at this time.

The Stafford Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance to identify anyone who may have had affiliations with Melo or who may be responsible for his death.

Their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with ANY information is asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400. Stafford Crime Solvers is sharing resources with this investigation. Crime doesn’t pay – but Crime Solvers does. Contact Crime Solvers (where callers may remain anonymous) at 540-659-2020 or TEXT “Stafford” + your tip to CRIMES (274637).