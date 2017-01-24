‘Sunny’ the red panda missing from The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk    

NORFOLK, Va. – Sunny the red panda is missing from the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk.

The 19-month-old red panda was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday, January 23, according to zoo spokesperson Ashley Grove Mars.

“On first check of the Red panda habitat on Tuesday morning she was not in her enclosure and a thorough search of the Zoo grounds was immediately started,” she said in a press release.

Staff at the Virginia Zoo are hopeful that Sunny is still on zoo grounds and are actively searching for her.

In the event that she wandered off the property, zoo officials are asking for the community help.

If you see Sunny, you are asked to call the Virginia Zoo hotline at 777-7899.

As a reminder, red pandas are generally not considered aggressive animals, but like any wild animal its behavior can be unpredictable.

Zoo officials say you should not try to touch, feed, or capture Sunny yourself.