Police investigating death of 1-year-old boy in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A death investigation is underway in Colonial Heights after the death of a one-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the baby boy was discovered at a home in the 100 block of Moore Avenue.

There are no obvious signs of foul play in the death. Police have not released any additional details concerning the baby’s death at this time.

Investigators are calling it a suspicious death investigation, but say that is standard when someone of this age dies unexpectedly or if the cause is medically related. The

