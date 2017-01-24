Mom, 2 children are missing; her phone is dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Police are looking for a mother and two children last seen Sunday. Investigators called Monica Lamping's disappearance suspicious. Monica and her children, an infant daughter and seven-year-old son, have not been since around midnight on January 22, according to police.

Monica’s Jeep Cherokee (tags XPU-6357) was tracked going into Portsmouth around 2 a.m. Sunday, roughly two hours before authorities were called to Monica’s home for a fire.

A cat and a dog died in the fire, but no one else was home. Monica's cell phone has since died.

Her ex-husband Kevin Lamping is in the military. He was in Florida when he got word his son had not shown up at school Monday. The military flew him to Virginia so he could look for his son.

"He's just a regular kid and depending on the circumstances he could be really happy right now and doing his normal thing, or could be really scared," Kevin said. "I try to focus on the positives, but realistic as well every hour and every hour that passes that's more time that's gone by driving."

Family members said Monica told them she had gone on a date with a man she recently met – and said he was going to help her fix her Jeep the following day. Family members don’t know where Monica is or what happened.

Kevin said he just wanted to find his son and hoped people shared his story.

"You are our AMBER Alert since we don't fit the criteria to make an AMBER Alert. Social media is kind of the lifeline right right now so please keep sharing our story please keep it going," he said.

If you know anything call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK U UP or Virginia Beach Police Department at (757) 385-4141.