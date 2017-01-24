× Man pleads guilty to raping child in bowling alley bathroom

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Thomas Pherigo-Jackson, 20, pleaded guilty to raping one child and sexually assaulting another inside a bathroom at Shrader Lanes in Henrico’s West End.

Pherigo-Jackson was arrested in January 2015 after the children told their mother someone had touched them in the bathroom.

Two girls were between the ages of 5 and 7, according to the eyewitness who saw them walk out of the bathroom crying to their mother.

When police arrived, they found Pherigo-Jackson, now 20, locked in a bathroom stall.

He was brought out in handcuffs about two hours later.

Pherigo-Jackson faces 20 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in April.