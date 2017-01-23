Unsuspecting woman at City Hall gets gas bill paid for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – An unsuspecting Richmond woman receives a big surprise recently when she went to pay her gas bill at City Hall.

CBS 6 reporter Shelby Brown wanted to take a burden off someone in the Richmond community. She was able to do just that for Belinda James, with the help of Union Bank and Trust.

“We want you to keep your money in your pocket today,” Shelby told the unsuspecting woman.

“It’s getting cold; a lot of people are trying to get their gas together, so we were wondering if we could pay your gas bill today?” Shelby asked the woman.

“I appreciate it… thank you,” James replied with a hug.

It turns out, James said she recently returned to work and she is just getting back on her feet. She said she will now use her gas bill money to catch up on some other bills.

She said she is very familiar with CBS 6 Gives, but she never though she would be randomly chosen to receive some help.

“We just want to bless you and help you, and hopefully that will help you,” said Shelby. “All we ask that you do is something nice for someone else in return.”

“No problem,” James replied.