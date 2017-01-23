Missing man with medical condition last seen in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen on January 12, 2017.

Samuel Lee Pate was last seen riding a black scooter in the area of Anvil Road in Stafford County. Investigators say he has a medical condition and is in need of medication.

Pate is described as a white male, 6’1” tall, with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information about Pate you are asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.

Mr. Samuel Lee Pate is missing and has a medical condition. If you see him or have information please contact the Sheriff's Office. pic.twitter.com/I2U0zDTEBr — StaffordCoSheriff (@staffcosheriff) January 24, 2017