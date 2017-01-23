$600 gift card winners announced at 6:30 a.m.
Missing man with medical condition last seen in Stafford County

Posted 8:46 pm, January 23, 2017, by , Updated at 08:52PM, January 23, 2017

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen on January 12, 2017.

Samuel Lee Pate was last seen riding a black scooter in the area of Anvil Road in Stafford County. Investigators say he has a medical condition and is in need of medication.

Pate is described as a white male, 6’1” tall, with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information about Pate you are asked to contact the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4400.