Richmond man eliminated from Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond man, who was competing on television as one of the country’s worst cooks, has been eliminated from the competition.

Matt Josephs was a contestant on season 10 of Food Network’s primetime series Worst Cooks in America,” where regular people learn to become better home cooks.

Josephs, a producer and fill-in host at ESPN 950 in Richmond, said he was a big fan of the show and decided to apply because he a food novice.

“Before the show, my dinners consisted of take-out food, pasta, soup, or frozen foods,” he told CBS 6.

Josephs got kicked off on Sunday night’s episode “Fish Freak Out,” where he had to learn how to fillet and prepare a fish dinner.

The 35-year-old Philadelphia native said his time on the show was one of the best times in his life.

Josephs said he proud to have represented Richmond, but wished he went farther in the competition.

He was eliminated on episode four.

Josephs said he returned from the competition with a greater respect for the food industry and more confidence to follow a recipe and not poison anyone.

Now, Josephs says his ultimate hope is to continue learning about food and finding a lovely woman to share that with.