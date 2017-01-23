Man hurt in carjacking; police believe suspect from Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. – Police believe a suspect in a York County carjacking may be from Mechanicsville.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office became involved Saturday evening, after multiple reports of a man trying to flag down cars. When police arrived on scene they found a man suffering facial injuries.

The victim indicated he had just been assaulted and robbed of his vehicle, wallet, and cell phone. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment and then interviewed by investigators.

The victim told police he picked up an acquaintance’s roommate from Hampton and drove to Newport News to pick up another male subject.

These two males then requested to be driven to the Gloucester Point area. That’s when the two passengers asked the driver to pull off onto one of the small fire roads so they could urinate.

The victim pulled off the road and exited the vehicle himself as well. When he went to re-enter his vehicle, he was grabbed from behind and beat and rummaged through his pockets.

The victim attempted to defend himself with a knife but was physically restrained by his assailants, one of which implied that they had a firearm.

The offenders took the victim’s keys and left towards Newport News with his vehicle.

Investigators believe that one of the attackers is a white male known as “Bernard.”

The next day, the victim’s stolen vehicle was located at a Wa Wa in the city of Newport News and three suspects were detained.

Police said the driver had received the vehicle from one of the carjacking suspects earlier in the afternoon on Sunday. The driver was subsequently arrested on outstanding warrants and was charged with possession of stolen property.

The victim of the carjacking was able to respond and take possession of his vehicle after it was processed.

Police believe the suspect is from Mechanicsville, and hope the public can come forward with information about “Bernard.”