× How your bad driving record could hurt your pockets

RICHMOND, Va. – There are many things that can negatively affect your financial bottom line, but did you know that a bad driving record could impact your budget? Money expert JB Bryan, President and Chief Investment Officer at JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc., joined us in the studio to share how things like your driving record, defaulting on a loan and paying your bills late can hurt your credit score. JB hosts free financial workshops every Wednesday at 12pm at 4860 Cox Road, Suite 200 in Glen Allen. For more information visit online at www.JBBRYAN.com.