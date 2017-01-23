$600 gift card winners announced at 6:30 a.m.
TRACK RAIN: Use CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Northside homicide investigation underway

Posted 10:21 am, January 23, 2017, by
barton-ave-homicide

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a Monday morning homicide in Richmond.

Police were called to the alley between Barton Avenue and Lamb Avenue where they discovered the victim.

Emergency responders initially thought the victim suffered a heart attack, but later discovered the victim had suffered  gunshot wound.

The crime was reported at 7:03 a.m.

This is a developing story. Anyone with additional information can submit a  news tip here.

 