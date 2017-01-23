Northside homicide investigation underway
RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a Monday morning homicide in Richmond.
Police were called to the alley between Barton Avenue and Lamb Avenue where they discovered the victim.
Emergency responders initially thought the victim suffered a heart attack, but later discovered the victim had suffered gunshot wound.
The crime was reported at 7:03 a.m.
This is a developing story. Anyone with additional information can submit a news tip here.
37.567059 -77.430806