Northside homicide investigation underway

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a Monday morning homicide in Richmond.

Police were called to the alley between Barton Avenue and Lamb Avenue where they discovered the victim.

Emergency responders initially thought the victim suffered a heart attack, but later discovered the victim had suffered gunshot wound.

The crime was reported at 7:03 a.m.

This is a developing story.