Warehouse raid nets bricks, bottles protesters planned to use, sources tell Crime Insider

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that Richmond Police got a tip and raided a warehouse on Axwell Road Friday.

Those Insider sources say police, with a search warrant, recovered bricks, bottles, tires, wooden pallets, stolen barricades and construction equipment.

They say protesters were planning to use as they marched the city streets Friday night.

Multiple Crime Insider sources also say there were several trash cans with bricks inside stashed along the protest route.

People living in that area say they saw police removing items from the back side of the warehouse.

Crime Insider sources believe some protesters were planning to march to Interstate-95 to disrupt traffic.

There is no word if there were any arrests made in the case.