VTM Favorite: Big Herm dishes up his 2nd Street Gumbo

RICHMOND, Va. – We took a look back at a few of our favorite recipes during our special edition of Virginia This Morning today. Local Caterer Big Herm Baskerville walked us through the steps of creating his savory ‘2nd St. Gumbo.’ For more information you can visit http://www.bighermskitchenrva.com

Big Herm’s 2nd ST Gumbo

Ingredients

½ cup flour

¼ cup butter

1 yellow pepper diced

1 onion diced

3 celery stalks chopped

2 tsp minced garlic

4 oz. Smoked sausage (already cooked)

4 oz. Andouille sausage (already cooked)

2 lbs skinless chicken thigh (already cooked)

1/2 pound lump crab meat

1 Tbls Creole seasoning

½ Tbls paprika

1 Tbls chicken stock paste

2 bay leaves

1 can tomatoes (14oz chopped)

6 cups chicken stock

1 pound shrimp (peeled and deveined)

¼ cup chopped parsley

2 green onions chopped

1 Tbls gumbo file powder

10 cups cooked rice

Instructions

• In a large Dutch oven combine melted butter, oil and flour until smooth.

• Cook on medium heat, stirring continuously, for about 20-30 minutes or until it turns a dark brown.

Remove from stove and let it cool.

• Add onion, garlic, pepper and celery and cook for 8 mins.

• Add cooked chicken, sausage, crab, creole seasoning, chicken paste, paprika, bay leaves and let it cook for 5 minutes.

• Add in can tomatoes and chicken stock, bring to a boil and let it simmer for about 45 minutes

• Add the shrimp, simmer for 5 more minutes.

• Stir in file powder, green onions, and chopped parsley.

• Add salt and peeper to taste.