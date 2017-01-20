Police prepared for Trump protests in Richmond Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- On the day President Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th president of the United States, protesters filled Washington D.C to protest his presidency.

Now local activists say they plan to do the same thing in Richmond Friday night.

The social movement group, DISRUPTJ20RVA, will hold a rally in protest against the inauguration of Trump at Abner Clay Park at 6 p.m.

Following the rally, protesters will march throughout the city with signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “No Borders, No Walls.”

Mallory O'Shea with DISRUPTJ20RVA said the march is in conjunction with others across the country sending a message to President Trump and his agenda.

"We won't be silenced by the efforts of a fascist President,” said O’Shea. “ We really want people to show that they're not alone... having the fear they have today watching the Inaugural speech, something that is shared....we have strength in those numbers.”

She said the protest is meant to create real change, protect the Richmond community, and fight Trump.

“We reject Trump and all forms of corrupt power which he and his cabinet stand for - a legitimization of white supremacy, xenophobia, deportation, warmongering, and unaccountable authoritarian police state,” said O'Shea.

She said it will be a peaceful protest and she doesn't anticipate any problems.

Police wait by Belvidere entrance to I95 to prevent #Trump protestors from going on highway @CBS6 #InaugurationDay2017 pic.twitter.com/b8qoqYLtIU — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) January 20, 2017

CBS 6 spotted Richmond Police Officers in patrol cars at the Belvidere entrance of I-95 to prevent protesters from going on the highway.

In addition, Richmond Officers were spotted in and around Abner Clay Park in preparation for the protests. The department, along with VCU Police have even set up a staging area at the park.

Additional officers are also stationed at police headquarters waiting to respond when needed.

CBS 6 reporter Sandra Jones also noticed two large buses that can be used for multiple arrests, parked outside the park.

Richmond Police tell CBS 6 the large police presence is all in effort to make sure this is a peaceful protest and not disruptive. They say they are prepared for protests in the city throughout the weekend.