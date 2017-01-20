Injuries reported in Highland Springs house fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico fire crews are battling a house fire on N Elm Street in Highland Springs.

The fire is still active and crews have been battling the blaze for about 30 minutes, said Henrico Fire spokesman Capt. Taylor Goodman.

Goodman says injuries are reported, but there are no specifics at this time.

Additional fire engines and ambulances have been requested, according to the Henrico Fire Public Information Officer Twitter page.

