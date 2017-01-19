RICHMOND, Va. – You’re invited to the 4th Annual “Sugar & Spice” Fundraiser presented by the Richmond Animal League. Executive Director Amy McCracken along with Kaicee Robertson and Amy’s dog ‘Burg’ told us all about the fun and festive event. The First Friday preview of “Small Art with a Big Heart” is Friday, February 3rd at Virginia Interactive. The fundraiser is Saturday, February 25th at 6pm at the Willow Oaks Country Club. For more information you can call 804-379-0046 ext. 1117 or visit http://www.ral.org/

