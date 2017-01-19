× Self-serve wine bar opening in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond real estate agent will soon uncork the latest stop on Scott’s Addition’s booze map.

Bill Hartsock, an agent with Long & Foster, is launching Richmond Wine Station, a self-serve wine bar that’s taking over a wing of the Gather coworking building at 2930 W. Broad St., next to Three Notch’d Brewing Co.

When it opens in March, the 2,400-square-foot bar and retail shop will pour from dispensers built into the walls (think fro-yo shop). Customers load money onto a card, then walk around the shop tasting different wines. Racks will line the walls with bottled wine, so customers can sample something, buy a glass, then take a bottle home.

Silicon Valley-based Napa Technology creates the dispensers, and Richmond Wine Station will feature 16 dispensers and 64 different wines, as well as eight beer taps.

Hartsock has been in the real estate and country club businesses for more than 40 years, and said when he saw a similar operation in South Carolina, he had to go for it.

“It’s a different concept, something Richmond doesn’t have,” he said. “It’ll be the only wine bar and wine shop in the area. Scott’s Addition is all breweries and distilleries, so I’m excited to be the only wine shop,” Hartsock said.

