Man buys lottery ticket after trees in 2 cities fall on his vehicles the same night

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The most recent storm to hammer the Sacramento region seemed to have it out for one person in particular -- Gerogiy Karpekin.

"You know, life's full of peaks and valleys, man," Karpekin told KTXL.

Karpekin was at Sacramento City College Wednesday evening when the winds picked up. He later found out he'd need a ride home from the Land Park-area campus.

"I walked up to my truck and I saw it was 'taco'd' around a tree," he said.

Karpekin's use of "taco" as a verb is apt, because his Ford F-150 now resembles the shape of a taco shell after a giant eucalyptus tree fell right in the middle of it.

After his truck was destroyed, Karpekin didn't expect to come home to West Sacramento to find another tree had come down on two cars in front of his home, one being his.

"Yeah, and then I come home and two other cars, huh? My luck. I bought a lottery ticket. It didn't win, but..." Karpekin said. "I feel like I'm the luckiest guy. Why? I came out alive. Everything is fine. My insurance is covering it. There's no other way to look at it, right?"

And that's the thing about a sunny disposition. They show up best against a backdrop of storm clouds.