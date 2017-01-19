× Stoney appoints Jon Baliles to senior position in new administration

RICHMOND, Va. — Two months after he dropped out of the race for Richmond mayor and endorsed eventual winner Levar Stoney, former Richmond City Councilman Jon Baliles was appointed a job in the Stoney administration.

Baliles was named Senior Policy Advisor for Innovation.

“Jon will help the Mayor improve the efficiency and accountability of government operations, increase the city’s economic vitality and growth, and help chart a course for planning the future of our neighborhoods and commercial areas,” Stoney press secretary Jim Nolan said. “Over the course of the last decade, Jon has had the unique experience of serving in all three branches of city government and across multiple departments.”

Baliles, who previously worked at City Hall from 2008 to 2012, served on Richmond City Council from 2013 – 2016.

He stepped down to run for Mayor of Richmond in 2016. He dropped out days before Election Day.

“My endorsement of Levar Stoney for mayor comes down to my belief that he best represents the next generation of leadership for our city that will work collaboratively with others to make the best decisions,” Baliles said in November. “Now is the time for the next generation of leaders to move Richmond forward.”

Stoney called Baliles an “invaluable asset” in helping “transform the expectations of city government.”

Mayor Stoney also appointed Lisa Speller-Davis his Senior Policy Advisor for Engagement, Dr. Thad Williamson his Senior Policy Advisor for Opportunity, and Rushawna Senior as Senior Assistant to the Mayor.