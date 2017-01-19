House panel kills transgender bathroom bill

RICHMOND, Va. – A House of Delegates subcommittee voted Thursday to kill the controversial Physical Privacy Act also known as the transgender bathroom bill.

Many advocacy groups have said the bill is strikingly similar to North Carolina’s HB 2, which bans transgender people from using the restroom that corresponds with their gender identity.

Thursday’s voted prevented the bill from going to the full committee.

#BREAKING Del. Bob Marshall's anti-trans bathroom bill, HB1612, was struck dead today at the House of Delegates subcommittee meeting. #LGBT pic.twitter.com/DL4luN9xym — ACLU of Virginia (@ACLUVA) January 19, 2017

The bill was being pushed by Virginia Delegate Bob Marshall (R-Prince William), who said hundreds of Virginia families approached his office worried about privacy and safety of children in public restrooms and locker rooms.

Equal rights groups called the Physical Privacy Act a possible threat to the state of Virginia if passed.

“Politicians in Richmond should not legislate hate and we’re so glad they agree with us. All this bill would do is discriminate against transgender people who go to work, pay taxes, raise families, and yes, use the bathroom, just like everyone else. That kind of legislation just has no place in Virginia,” Anna Scholl, Executive Director of Progress Virginia said. “While this bill has failed for now, we will continue to be vigilant and fight this bill and others that would enshrine discrimination in our laws whenever they come up.”

Groups also highlighted that North Carolina’s similar bathroom bill had serious economic consequences for the state.

Forbes reported HB2 cost North Carolina more than $600 million in lost business since March 2016.