Family of missing woman on scene where body found in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – Federal, state and local law enforcement are investigating after a body was discovered near a Chesterfield convenience store that an abduction suspect may have attempted to rob on Wednesday.

Police searched this location of River Road earlier Thursday morning before U.S. Marshals arrested suspect Kristopher Jones at 10:15 a.m. in Norfolk, on warrants for carjacking, abduction, attempted armed robbery and grand larceny charges.

Chesterfield Police will not confirm the identity of the body that was found, according to sources, partially buried. Police sources said Jones told law enforcement he left a body near a woodpile.

The family of the missing woman, who are at the crime scene, told CBS 6 that they do not yet know the identity of the body found.

A search is currently underway for 76-year-old Minnie Woodard, who has not been seen since Wednesday morning.

The violent situation began Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, when Minnie Woodard's husband Alfred said that Jones forced him into his own SUV outside his S. Jefferson Street home.

Abduction from home and attempted robbery

Jones instructed Mr. Woodard to drive to a Dinwiddie ATM, but when he could not get money from the ATM, he said Jones made him drive to the Bank of America, in the 1900 block of S. Crater Road to get cash.

"Apparently, he alerted a teller at the bank that he was under some type of duress. And they, in return, called the police," Petersburg Police Capt. Brian Braswell said.

Before police arrived, Jones drove off in Woodard’s vehicle.

Petersburg Police later spotted the black four-door 2008 BMW 7 sedan with Virginia handicap tags 435-027, and gave chase. The pursuit headed toward Dinwiddie, then to Hopewell and back to Dinwiddie before it ended without a suspect in custody.

Mrs. Woodard discovered missing, with blood in the home

Mr. Woodard told police he believed his wife was at home and that he had not seen her since earlier in the morning.

When police arrived at the Woodard's home to continue the investigation, Mrs. Woodard was not there. The Woodard family said they found a knife wrapped in a towel behind a curtain, and blood was in the house.

Girlfriend of Jones found dead, one block away from Woodard home

A family member who saw that Jones was wanted for the abduction and carjacking contacted police and asked them to do a welfare check at the home. Police found Janice Celeste Lugo, 52, dead around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. She lived in the 100 block of Jefferson Street, and the Woodards lived in the 200 block.

Andrew Clement, the Woodard’s son in law, said detectives from Petersburg were headed down to Norfolk to talk to Jones.

The Woodards have been married for at least 55 years. Mr. Woodard is a pastor at the Mt. Sinai Church in Petersburg.

CBS 6 is following this story and will update throughout the day with new information.

Sequence of events (based on what is currently known):

Mr. Woodward is abducted and taken to the Bank of America.

Police respond to Bank of America.

Police pursue suspect.

Blood is found at the Woodard home.

An attempted robbery in Chesterfield County, near the Petersburg line.

A welfare call leads to the discovery that the central suspect's girlfriend, who lives near the Woodards, is dead in her home.

Police search area near where attempted robbery occurred.

Jones is arrested the next day in Norfolk. Sources say he told them where he left a body.

Police search another area near where they searched earlier.