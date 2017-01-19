Can Nikki-Dee cut it at Cutz for Guys in Midlothian?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Nikki-Dee found herself at Cutz for Guys in Midlothian where she accepted a "Nikki-Dee, Can You Be Me?" challenge to be a hair stylist for the day.

"One time on a mission trip to Mexico I tried to cut someone's hair," Nikki-Dee recalled. "Let's just say that did not go over well. So I was a little nervous about joining the Cutz for Guys team."

Once she arrived at the salon, the team put Nikki-Dee straight to work.

"First I met the client and put a cape on him," she said. "Grabbed a warm towel and warm shaving cream then got to work. I got to shave the client's neck with a straight razor."

There are two CutzForGuys locations in the area -- Midlothian and Short Pump.

