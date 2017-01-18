Woman missing, police seek ‘person of interest’ in Petersburg bank incident

PETERSBURG, Va. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman and have named a “person of interest” in an attempted robbery and possible abduction in Petersburg Wednesday morning.

“A bizarre crime that is literally still unfolding… involving multiple police pursuits, a possible abduction and a possible robbery attempt of a person at a bank,” WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil said in a live report on Facebook.

Police said Minnie Woodard, who lives at 224 Jefferson Street, is missing and is likely in serious need of medical attention.

Police said 32-year-old Kristopher T. Jones of Petersburg is a “person of interest” in her disappearance and the attempted robbery of her husband. Few details were provided, but Jones was described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

It all started when officials said Woodard’s husband was driven to a bank ATM by Jones.

When Woodard could not withdraw cash from the ATM, police said the “person of interest” drove him to the couple’s bank, the Bank of America off Crater Road.

When he went inside, bank workers realized something was amiss because Woodard was distressed, officials said.

Police said then Jones took off in Woodard’s SUV and multiple police pursuits began.

When police arrived at the couple’s home, they found Minnie Woodard missing said they believe she is in need of immediate medical attention.

“Her husband is now talking to police detectives about what happened,” Covil said.

Petersburg Police and Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s deputies have been chasing the “person of interest” in a black four-door 2008 BMW sedan with Virginia handicap tags 435-027.

The pursuit started in Petersburg, then headed toward Dinwiddie, then to Hopewell and at last check had circled back to Dinwiddie.

Anyone with information about Jones’ or Woodard’s whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222.

