

RICHMOND, Va. – Global Adventurer and Author of the Best Selling Novel “The Kindness Diaries” Leon Logothetis talked about his new memoir “Live, Love Explore.” The book details Leon’s decision to leave his successful job as Broker in London, and becoming a world traveler visiting over 90 countries and the lessons that he learned along the way. “Live, Love, Explore: Discover the Way of the Traveler: A Road Map to the Life You Were Meant to Live” is available now. For more information you can visit http://www.leonlogothetis.com/