Steward School uses MLK holiday as ‘Day On’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- While most area schools enjoyed a holiday break on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the students, teachers and staff at The Steward School participated in “At Your Service,” in partnership with leaders from local service-oriented, non-profit organizations.

"We can discuss Dr. King," said Head of School Dan Frank. "We can reflect on not only his legacy, but the work that we're dong here together. And best of all, we can do service together. So for us, it feels right."

The day-long event on Monday, Jan. 16 included community service projects and leadership development opportunities for 600 students of all grade-levels.

Visual Arts teacher Lynn Zinder said the kids chose to come to school and help their community.

"Everything is hands on and our children are paired with older or younger students and they work together," Zinder said. "For example they're working together making bread today to donate to the homeless shelter."

This is the 10th year that Steward has honored Dr. King with a Day of Service instead of a vacation day.

"It's never too early to start talking about our character," Frank said. "In fact, it's imperative that you do it this young. Because once they're teenagers, there's only but so much difference you can make, so you have to start early."

Students participated in learning stations co-led by Steward teachers and leaders from the following organizations:

Steward’s Bread Kitchen was joined by professional bakers from Sub Rosa and Rowland