High school senior killed in Virginia Beach shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- The investigation into the weekend shooting death of Sidea Lashae Griffin was considered on-going by Virginia Beach Police.

The 18-year-old Kempsville High School senior walked into a Virginia Beach hospital just before 10 p.m on Saturday with a gunshot wound. She died a short time later.

A teenage boy was taken into custody and charged with Second Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm. He is being held in the Virginia Beach Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

Griffin was in a car with her boyfriend when she was shot, family members told WTKR.

"She was our baby, and this is extremely difficult. She was an A student who loved her family, especially her younger siblings," Griffin's great aunt said.

Family, friends, and classmates remembered Sidea at a Monday night vigil.

“When you lose an angel like Sidea was…in the way she was lost…it’s just hard," Griffin's grandmother Patty McPherson said.

“I used to call her my little model," uncle Richard McPherson said. "To lose somebody so young 18-years-old, to snatch her away like that overnight…the family is…we’re trying to cope with it."

Grief counselors will be made available to students and staff at Kempsville High School.

If you have information about the shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.