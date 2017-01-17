× Governor won’t stop Ricky Gray execution; lawyers file emergency request to Supreme Court

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe said Tuesday he had no intention of stopping Ricky Gray’s execution. Gray’s execution is scheduled for Wednesday, January 18.

“After a thorough review of the petition for clemency submitted by Ricky Gray and the various letters submitted by other parties, I have decided not to intervene in this case,” Governor McAuliffe said in a statement. “Mr. Gray was convicted in a fair and impartial trial, and a jury sentenced him to death in accordance with Virginia law. Federal and state appellate courts have extensively reviewed his case and denied his requested relief.

“Unless a court intervenes, the Department of Corrections will carry out the execution in accordance with the order of the sentencing court.

“It is the Governor’s responsibility to ensure that the laws of the Commonwealth are properly carried out unless circumstances merit a stay or commutation of the sentence. After extensive review and deliberation, I have found no such circumstances.

I will continue to pray for all of the individuals and families affected by these tragic and horrible crimes.”

Attorneys for Gray have filed an emergency application for a stay of execution with the U.S. Supreme Court.

The emergency application states that the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) plans to carry out Wednesday’s scheduled execution using an “experimental and unconstitutional method of execution” and asks the U.S. Supreme Court “to intervene to preserve its jurisdiction to review the merits of [Mr. Gray’s] claims and to prevent Respondents from achieving their goal of ‘running out the clock’ by executing Mr. Gray using the very method of execution Mr. Gray alleges is unconstitutional and which is currently under review in the federal courts.”

Last week the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals denied an emergency appeal filed by Gray’s lawyers for a stay of execution.