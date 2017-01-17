Richmond woman dodges bullets from thieves rummaging through car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond woman dodged bullets after a crowd of young people shot at her while they broke into her car.

Rikki Groves said she had just ended an overnight shift at her bartending job when she heard a noise outside of her Southside apartment, off St. John’s Wood Drive, around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

"I thought my neighbors were going to their car," she explained. "But, I heard rummaging around for a little too long. So I peeped out the window and saw a crowd of kids around my car."

Groves said she then ran downstairs to confront the crowd, who she identified as two females and three males.

"I ran downstairs, opened my door and yelled 'Hey!' she said.

While the group started running away, she said one of the thieves pulled out a gun and shot at her.

"As I was turning around they shot at me three times. One bullet went right by my knee and another near my head," Groves said.

She said she then hid in the kitchen and called 911.

Police arrived on scene and were able to collect fingerprints off of the car and a section of the wall where a bullet entered.

Another neighbor approached a CBS 6 reporter and said his and his neighbor's cars had also been opened and rummaged through.

"One cop said there are kids that come around and try to pull on doors and see what's unlocked and see what's inside," Groves explained.

Groves said the thieves stole cash from her car. She wasn't injured, but plans on breaking her lease and moving.

"I don't understand why breaking into cars as they were shooting at someone and risking that," she said.

Police confirmed that the incident in the 700 block of Trevor Terrace is under investigation.

The suspects were only vaguely described. Police reported that there were three black male, in their late teens to early twenties wearing hoodies and jeans and two black female, same age range, with ponytails wearing a hoodie and jeans

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Sergeant Richard Edwards at (804) 646-0606 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword "GUN250" followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.