Petersburg trying to find money used for upkeep at Blandford Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Lynn Spain has spent the last couple of years cutting the grass at four family plots at the Blandford Cemetery.

"Because the City evidently don't have the money to pay people to cut the grass,” she explained.

Spain said she cut the family plots twice a month, and her sister and her brother-in-law also help out with the responsibility.

Spain pointed out that it's the City's job to maintain the plots.

"Well it should be cut because my ancestors and my parents all paid for perpetual care, which means that the City will keep the grass cut and presentable looking here in the cemetery,” Spain said.

At the last City Council Meeting, Council was told the Perpetual Care Balance was at approximately $85,000.

"From what I understand, the balance should be closer to $1.5 to $2 million, somewhere in that range,” said Gina Harrison, Co-Founder of Clean Sweep Petersburg.

On Tuesday, a CBS 6 investigation discovered that two additional perpetual care investment accounts had been discovered and those accounts hold about $1.4 million.

The management team will recommend to council to have a forensic audit for all special and enterprise funds to determine if any cemetery money is missing or has been misspent.

"I think that's spectacular and I wish it would have been done 7-8 months ago,” said Harrison.

Blandford Cemetery rests on 174 acres, since 1702.

There are more than 75,000 people buried at Blanford.

"Including two governors of this state, three generals from the Civil War, a British general from the Revolutionary War and two movie personalities,” said Gene Ross, a Blandford Cemetery historian.