× Kroger to hand out gift cards at remodeled stores

RICHMOND, Va. — Two Richmond-area Kroger stores will celebrate grand re-openings Wednesday following multi-million dollar renovations.

The first 200 customers at the West End location on 1510 Eastridge Road and the Chester location on 12726 Jefferson Davis Highway will receive gift cards during the 8 a.m. ceremonies.

“With a new décor, paint, lighting, the appearance of the stores is completely new,” a Kroger spokesperson announced. “Customers can also expect to find updates to many departments throughout the store.”

Other specials will be offered at the stores between 7 a.m., Wednesday, January 18 through 12 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24.