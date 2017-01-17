It Just Tastes Better with Bacon

RICHMOND, Va. – Local Executive Chef Seth Goulston from Kroger joined us in the kitchen this morning to share his recipe for a savory Pork Loin stuffed with Fried Apples, Gouda Cheese, and wrapped in Bacon. For more information, and recipe inspiration, visit www.kroger.com
Recipe – Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin Stuffed with Fried Apples and Gouda
Seth Goulston, Kroger
Ingredients:
• 1 pork loin
• 4 oz. brandy apples (see recipe below)
• 5 slices smoked gouda
• 2 lbs Applewood smoked bacon
Directions:
• Butterfly the pork loin.
• Season with salt and pepper.
• Add the smoked gouda and brandy apples.
• Roll up, then wrap with Applewood smoked bacon.
• Bake in a 350 degree oven for 1 hour 45 minutes to an internal temperature of 155 degrees.
Fried brandy apples
Ingredients:
• 6 granny smith apples
• 2 tbsp butter
• 1 tbsp brown sugar
• 1 tsp nutmeg
• 1 tsp all spice
• 2 oz. apple jack brandy
Directions:
• Wash and slice apples. Set aside.
• In a sauté pan, melt butter.
• Add peeled apples
• Add sugar and spices.
• Add brandy and sauté for 8 minutes.