It Just Tastes Better with Bacon

Posted 1:48 pm, January 17, 2017, by


RICHMOND, Va. – Local Executive Chef Seth Goulston from Kroger joined us in the kitchen this morning to share his recipe for a savory Pork Loin stuffed with Fried Apples, Gouda Cheese, and wrapped in Bacon. For more information, and recipe inspiration, visit www.kroger.com

Recipe – Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin Stuffed with Fried Apples and Gouda Seth Goulston, Kroger
Ingredients:
•    1 pork loin
•    4 oz. brandy apples (see recipe below)
•    5 slices smoked gouda
•    2 lbs Applewood smoked bacon
Directions:
•    Butterfly the pork loin.
•    Season with salt and pepper.
•    Add the smoked gouda and brandy apples.
•    Roll up, then wrap with Applewood smoked bacon.
•    Bake in a 350 degree oven for 1 hour 45 minutes to an internal temperature of 155 degrees.
Fried brandy apples
Ingredients:
•    6 granny smith apples
•    2 tbsp butter
•    1 tbsp brown sugar
•    1 tsp nutmeg
•    1 tsp all spice
•    2 oz. apple jack brandy
Directions:
•    Wash and slice apples. Set aside.
•    In a sauté pan, melt butter.
•    Add peeled apples
•    Add sugar and spices.
•    Add brandy and sauté for 8 minutes.