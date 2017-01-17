It Just Tastes Better with Bacon



RICHMOND, Va. – Local Executive Chef Seth Goulston from Kroger joined us in the kitchen this morning to share his recipe for a savory Pork Loin stuffed with Fried Apples, Gouda Cheese, and wrapped in Bacon. For more information, and recipe inspiration, visit www.kroger.com

Recipe – Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin Stuffed with Fried Apples and Gouda Seth Goulston, Kroger

Ingredients:

• 1 pork loin

• 4 oz. brandy apples (see recipe below)

• 5 slices smoked gouda

• 2 lbs Applewood smoked bacon

Directions:

• Butterfly the pork loin.

• Season with salt and pepper.

• Add the smoked gouda and brandy apples.

• Roll up, then wrap with Applewood smoked bacon.

• Bake in a 350 degree oven for 1 hour 45 minutes to an internal temperature of 155 degrees.

Fried brandy apples

Ingredients:

• 6 granny smith apples

• 2 tbsp butter

• 1 tbsp brown sugar

• 1 tsp nutmeg

• 1 tsp all spice

• 2 oz. apple jack brandy

Directions:

• Wash and slice apples. Set aside.

• In a sauté pan, melt butter.

• Add peeled apples

• Add sugar and spices.

• Add brandy and sauté for 8 minutes.

