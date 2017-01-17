Idina Menzel coming to Richmond’s Altria Theater in May

RICHMOND, Va. – For the second time is two years, singer and actress Idina Menzel is coming to Richmond to perform at the Altria Theater.

Menzel will visit Richmond as a part of her 50 plus city spring and summer World Tour, which begins in Japan on March 29.

The Tony Award-winner will travel to Richmond and perform at the Altria Theater on Friday, May 19 at 8:00 p.m.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, January 18 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, January 26 at 10 p.m. An artist presale will also begin at 10 a.m. on January 18.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m. and will be available at Altria Theater and Dominion Arts Center box offices, online at etix.com or charge by phone 800-514-3849.

Menzel last performed in Richmond in July of 2015. She just released her fifth solo studio album “idina.” last fall.

