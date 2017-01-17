Guy walks into West End Papa Johns with a gun, tries to rob it

HENRICO, Va. — Police are searching for the suspect who attempted to rob a pizza place in the West End at gunpoint on Monday afternoon, Jan. 16.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the Papa Johns located in the 8900 block of Patterson Avenue for report of a commercial robbery.

Police said that a black male entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded currency. The suspect was not successful getting the money, and fled the business on foot.

He was last seen running east, through the parking lot. The suspect is described as a black male, 18-25 years of age, around six-feet tall and weighed 140-180 pounds.

The suspect was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black and red stocking hat, a mask and gloves.

Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the subject responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

