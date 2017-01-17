Cardamom Cookies For a great cause



RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Glenn Hooper from Mosaic Catering + Events shared a sweet preview of the 12th Annual Chocoholic Event and walked us through the steps of creating his Ginger, Cardamom and Rosewater Cookies dipped in Chocolate. Chef Glenn will be participating in the upcoming Family Lifeline Chocoholic Event at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Wednesday, February 8th from 7pm to 10pm. For more information you can visit www.mosaiccateringevents.com and www.familylifeline.org

Ginger, Cardamom and Rose Water Cookies

2 cups All Purpose Flour

2 1/4 Teaspoon Ground Ginger

2 Teaspoon Baking Soda

3/4 Teaspoon Ground Cardamom

3/4 Teaspoon Ground Ginger

1/2 Teaspoon Ground Coriander

1/4 Teaspoon Black Pepper

3/4 Teaspoon Salt

3/4 Cup Crystallized Ginger

1 Cup Brown Sugar

1 Stick Unsalted Butter

1/4 Cup Vegetable Shortening

1 Large Egg

1/4 Cup Honey

1 Teaspoon Rose Water

Whisk flour, ground ginger, baking soda, cardamom, cinnamon, coriander, pepper and salt in a medium bowl until blended. Mix in the Crystallized Ginger and set aside

In a large bowl beat brown sugar, butter and shortening with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add the egg, honey and rosewater and beat until blended. Stir in the flour mixture until just blended. Cover and Refrigerate 1 hour. Preheat oven to 350.

Spray a Cookie sheet with baking spray and scoop 1/2 inch balls of dough 2-3 inches apart. bake approximately 10 min till dry around the edges but still soft. cool on wire racks.

White Chocolate Buttercream

2 Sticks Unsalted Butter

12 ounces White Chocolate melted and Cooled

1 Cup Confectioners sugar

1 Teaspoon Vanilla Extract

In a large bowl beat butter until creamy then add white chocolate, confectioners sugar and vanilla and beat on low speed until light and fluffy scraping the sides of the bowl as needed

Dark Chocolate Dip

1 Cup Dark Chocolate Chips

2 Teaspoons Shortening

Microwave chocolate chips and shortening on high for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes. dip 1/2 of each cookie and cool until set.

