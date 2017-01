Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - There’s a new savings program helping individuals with disabilities achieve more independence, greater financial security and a better quality of life. CEO of Virginia529 College Savings Plan Mary Morris, along with Matthew Shapiro joined us in the studio to share the details behind ABLEnow. To find out if you or someone you know is eligible for an ABLEnow account, visit http://www.able-now.com or call 1-844-669-2253

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA529 COLLEGE SAVINGS PLAN}