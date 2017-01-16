Students honor MLK Jr. with message of ‘building bridges’

RICHMOND, Va. – In celebration of Martin Luther King Day, dozens of Richmond-area elementary and middle school students painted a banner with a special message in honor of the civil rights icon.

The banner reads “Honor Martin Luther King build bridges between one another.”

Sabot at Stony Point, a school for preschool through eighth grade, says the message is a tribute to one aspect of Dr. King’s legacy.

Students, teachers, and parents gathered Monday on Brown’s Island and the Tyler Potterfield Memorial bridge in downtown Richmond to hang the banner over the city’s landscape.

The goal of the project was to use Martin Luther King’s inspiration to connect with Richmond residents.

Students worked on the banner last week in preparation for Monday’s MLK Observance event.

As students painted the banner together, they were asked to think about “how do you build bridges to another person?”

“This week of reflection, culminating in the MLK Day event, is meant to focus on the power of building bridges to develop compassion, empathy, and connection – and to help children think about how they can participate in the larger community,” the school wrote on their Facebook page.