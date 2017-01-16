Students and community leaders honored at Henrico MLK celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. – Seventh-grader Elijah Coles Brown moved with purpose across the stage he commanded at Henrico High School.

The cadence of his delivery drove home the inspirational oration; familiar words uttered decades ago by Martin Luther King Jr.

“Let us stand with a greater determination,” Brown cited. “And lets us move on in these powerful days, these days of challenge, to make America what it ought to be.”

The Quioccasin Baptist Church Praise Team filled the auditorium with musical tributes, pounding home the message with dance performances as well.

Henrico County’s 31st annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration event “The Legacy Continues” brought hundreds to the school.

Nearly 70 Henrico students were on the program, honored as recipients for the 2017 Lights of Hope, which highlights their commitment to educational success.

Several community achievements awards were also given out.

One award went to former Senator and Richmond Mayor Henry Marsh.

The legacy of educator Geraldine Story, who passed away four months ago, was honored with an award.

Author and motivational speaker Kemba Smith Pradia, who is now a member of the Virginia Criminal Sentencing Commission, was also honored.