Generation Dream 2017
RICHMOND, Va. – The “Generation Dream” 2017 Concert Series is an annual event in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, that features dozens of talented students from around the metro area. Nena Daniels sang the classic Ella Fitzgerald song “Cry Me a River.” Enjoy three free performances of the Richmond Peace Education Center’s “Generation Dream” 2017 Edu-Concert Series, with performances starting on Friday, February 3rd at 7 pm at the Richmond Library’s Main Branch, February 15th at Martin Luther King Middle School at 7 pm and again on Sunday, February 19th at 3:30 pm at VCU’s Grace Street Theatre. For more information you can visit http://www.rpec.org/