RICHMOND, Va. – Did you know that it’s been estimated that 1.1 Billion dollars have been garnished from retirement benefits to pay back old student loans? Richmond Money Expert JB Bryan stopped by our LIVE Show to discuss how education debt can potentially shrink your social security income. JB hosts free financial workshops every Wednesday at 12pm and on select Saturdays at 10 am at her office in Glen Allen. For more information visit online at http://www.JBBRYAN.com