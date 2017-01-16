10 most tweeted Martin Luther King Jr. quotes

Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the most quoted men in history; his words of forgiveness, faith and the struggle for racial justice resonate with audiences even decades after his assassination.

The reverend’s words still dominate social media, and last year there were more than one million tweets containing his quotes, according to Twitter.

As the nation observes Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 17, here’s a look back at the top 10 quotes that live on through tweets.

“The time is always right to do what is right.” “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.” “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.” “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.” “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.” “Forgiveness is not an occasional act, it is a constant attitude.” “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” “Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” “We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”

Legislation for a federal holiday to commemorate King was introduced just four days after his assassination on April 4, 1968.

However, Congress did not act for decades. It was not until January 20, 1986, that the first national celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s holiday took place.