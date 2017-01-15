Chilly Monday, then warming back up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It looks like much of the rest of January will feature temperatures above normal. For mid and late January, the normal high is in the mid to upper 40s, and the normal low is in the upper 20s.

Clouds and winds from the northeast and east will keep Monday on the cool side with highs in the lower 40s. There is the chance of a few showers, but the best chance of seeing rain will be west of I-95 in the morning.

A warm front will pass on Tuesday with a few showers, and it will bring highs in the 50s.

A cold front will pass on Wednesday with a better chance of some showers. Highs will break 60° in many areas.

Dry weather with slightly cooler temperatures will be around Thursday. A disturbance may give us some showers on Friday.

As of now, next weekend is looking mainly dry and mild with temps in the 50s to around 60°. We are seeing the potential for a bigger storm early next week, but this storm will bring rain (and perhaps some thunder).

The extended computer models continue to show arctic air staying away from our area until maybe the end of the month or early February.